Pharmaceutical Traceability Market to Reach CAGR of 19.25% by 2023 – Key Analysis by Service Type, Industry and Geography

Pharmaceutical traceability deals with tracking and tracing a drug’s history, location, and application at any point in the supply chain. Serialization is a vital part of pharmaceutical traceability, wherein the medicines are provided with a unique serial number at the unit, lot, and pallet level. This helps in distinguishing the drug from counterfeit drugs and improve the traceability of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Industry analysts forecast the global pharmaceutical traceability Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.25% during the period 2018-2023.

Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Market driver

Growing concern of drug counterfeit and theft

Market challenge

No global standard for serialization of drugs across the world

Market trend

Blockchain technology

The Pharmaceutical Traceability Market report delivers a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview, financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of:-

Avery Dennison

Cognex

Datalogic

Impinj

Zebra Technologies

Adents

Alien Technology

AlpVision

Atlantic Zeiser

Authentix

Axway

Bar Code Integrators

SATO VICINITY

SMARTRAC

TraceLink

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Pharmaceutical Traceability market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Pharmaceutical Traceability market.

The CAGR of each segment in the Pharmaceutical Traceability market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great simplicity. Global and regional Pharmaceutical Traceability market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors, etc.

Porter’s five forces analysis of Pharmaceutical Traceability market is included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future market size.

