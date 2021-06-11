Pharmaceutical Traceability Market to Reach CAGR of 19.25% by 2023 – Key Analysis by Service Type, Industry and Geography
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market report will be mainly useful for the manufactures, research institutes, potential investors, key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth managers in Pharmaceutical Traceability industry. Pharmaceutical Traceability Market research report delivers absolute market data on the Pharmaceutical Traceability market drivers, present as well as upcoming growth opportunities, segment wise and region wise challenges faced by a market, competitive scenario in the global market of Packaging sector.
About Pharmaceutical Traceability
Pharmaceutical traceability deals with tracking and tracing a drug’s history, location, and application at any point in the supply chain. Serialization is a vital part of pharmaceutical traceability, wherein the medicines are provided with a unique serial number at the unit, lot, and pallet level. This helps in distinguishing the drug from counterfeit drugs and improve the traceability of the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Industry analysts forecast the global pharmaceutical traceability Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.25% during the period 2018-2023.
Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
Market driver
- Growing concern of drug counterfeit and theft
Market challenge
- No global standard for serialization of drugs across the world
Market trend
- Blockchain technology
The Pharmaceutical Traceability Market report delivers a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview, financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of:-
- Avery Dennison
- Cognex
- Datalogic
- Impinj
- Zebra Technologies
- Adents
- Alien Technology
- AlpVision
- Atlantic Zeiser
- Authentix
- Axway
- Bar Code Integrators
- SATO VICINITY
- SMARTRAC
- TraceLink
Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Pharmaceutical Traceability market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Pharmaceutical Traceability market.
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market research focuses on: –
- Market Characteristics, Market Landscape
- Market Size, Market Segmentation
- Vendor Analysis, Vendor Landscape, and Competitive Landscape
- Regional Landscape, Decision Framework
- Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
The CAGR of each segment in the Pharmaceutical Traceability market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great simplicity. Global and regional Pharmaceutical Traceability market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors, etc.
Porter’s five forces analysis of Pharmaceutical Traceability market is included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future market size.
