Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis to 2027 – Abbott, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Ravgen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Qiagen, Berry Gene, PerkinElmer

This report focuses on the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market size, status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing development in North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA).

Worldwide Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market accounted to US$ 4,034.37 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,204.74 Mn by 2027.

Top Leaders in Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market:

Key factors driving the growth of the market are a high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants, support from government to promote prenatal and newborn genetic test, and increase the birth rate in various countries across the globe. On the other hand, emerging market in developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities that are operating in the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

The Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market based on electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, and heat application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

