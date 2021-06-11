Ride-Hailing Service Market – Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025
Ride-Hailing Service Market Overview :
Ride hailing is a service that allows users to book rides and pay for car services provided by transportation network companies (TNC) such as Ola, Uber, Didi Chuxing, and others through smartphones. Information of passengers is transferred to the driver by using various vehicle connectivity modes such as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, and vehicle to network.
The global ride-hailing service market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing increase in users of ride-hailing services and on-demand transportation services in developing regions. Moreover, this service is creating new job opportunities across the globe. For instance, Uber launched its services in 30 cities and created around 50,000 job opportunities for drivers, thereby fueling the growth of the market.
The global ride hailing service market is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, location, end user, and region. E-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility are studied under the service type segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into four-wheeler, three-wheeler, two-wheeler, and others. By location type, it is fragmented into urban and rural. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into institutional and personal. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31371
The key players operating in the ride hailing service market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., nuTonomy, Denso Corporation, TomTom NV, and Gett, Inc.
Key Benefits for Ride-Hailing Service Market :
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global ride-hailing service market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Ride-Hailing Service Key Market Segments :
BY SERVICE TYPE
E-hailing
Car Rental
Car Sharing
Station-based Mobility
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Two-wheeler
Three-wheeler
Four-wheeler
Others (Van and Bus)
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31371
BY LOCATION TYPE
Urban
Rural
BY END USER
Institutional
Personal
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31371
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]