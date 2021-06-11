Ride-Hailing Service Market – Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Ride-Hailing Service Market Overview :

Ride hailing is a service that allows users to book rides and pay for car services provided by transportation network companies (TNC) such as Ola, Uber, Didi Chuxing, and others through smartphones. Information of passengers is transferred to the driver by using various vehicle connectivity modes such as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, and vehicle to network.

The global ride-hailing service market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing increase in users of ride-hailing services and on-demand transportation services in developing regions. Moreover, this service is creating new job opportunities across the globe. For instance, Uber launched its services in 30 cities and created around 50,000 job opportunities for drivers, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

The global ride hailing service market is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, location, end user, and region. E-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility are studied under the service type segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into four-wheeler, three-wheeler, two-wheeler, and others. By location type, it is fragmented into urban and rural. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into institutional and personal. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the ride hailing service market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., nuTonomy, Denso Corporation, TomTom NV, and Gett, Inc.

Key Benefits for Ride-Hailing Service Market :

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global ride-hailing service market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Ride-Hailing Service Key Market Segments :

BY SERVICE TYPE

E-hailing

Car Rental

Car Sharing

Station-based Mobility

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Two-wheeler

Three-wheeler

Four-wheeler

Others (Van and Bus)

BY LOCATION TYPE

Urban

Rural

BY END USER

Institutional

Personal

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

