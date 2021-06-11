Smart Office Market Size 2019-2023 | In-depth Study, Global Industry Size, Scope, Future Expectations, Market Overview and Forecast Research

“Smart Office Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Smart Office Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Smart Office Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Smart Office market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Smart Office market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Smart Office Market Report:

As of 2017, the global smart office market was valued at USD 32.62 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 61.4 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 11.26% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Smart office is an integration of multiple technologies, which enables a centralized control and monitoring, helping in an efficient resource management. Traditional office spaces have manually-operated systems for lighting, surveillance, HVAC, and safety and access control. With the changing workplace environments, there is a need for scalable office infrastructure.

Smart office system deploys sensors, automated systems, and advanced communication networks, to enable a centralized control and the wireless data transfer for monitoring and data analysis. This system improves the efficiency of offices. Automated lighting systems and advanced HVAC systems help offices in a better energy management. Advanced connectivity systems in smart offices enable cross-continental communication with video-audio conferencing features. The growth in business and emerging business opportunities in the developing economies are driving the establishment of new infrastructure, with many consumers opting smart office systems for the future. This factor is indicating a growth in demand for smart offices.

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency is Driving the Market

The top five consumers of the electricity are expected to account for more than 40% of the global energy consumption. Building operations are expected to account for around 36% of the overall energy consumption. With the growing demand for electricity, the consumption of natural resources has increased drastically, over the last decade. Rising concerns, over environmental safety, are pushing governments to initiate energy regulations, in order to control the overall energy consumption. This factor is pushing offices and other commercial buildings to reduce the overall energy consumption. Offices are looking to employ smart energy management systems, in order to reduce the overall energy consumption and control carbon footprint. Moreover, at present, companies are deploying automated lighting systems and smart HVAC systems. These systems enable operation based on presence and remain off in the absence of personnel. This factor is helping companies to reduce the energy consumption and growing environmental concerns. It is also pushing the companies to adopt efficient systems, which, in turn, is driving the rate of adoption of smart offices, globally.

Smart HVAC Control Systems are dominating the Market Landscape

Smart HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system is critical in the face of depleting natural resources, particularly fossil fuels, setting to raise the cost of energy supply and distribution, over the coming years. On the account of these regulations, most office buildings need smarter processes like heating and cooling, so that new office buildings can become more energy efficient. Moreover, for the millions of offices built over past decades, smart HVAC system is expected to become an essential investment opportunity, if companies are resolute to mitigate their effects on the environment and energy savings. Manufacturers, however, are taking these dynamics and even further presenting a wave of new products that include everything, from self-diagnose systems to variable-speed air handlers with electronic controls. Besides, smart thermostats are bringing the revolution with their wide range of applications in the Internet of Things office automation. The HVAC sensor market is increasing proportionately with the increase of building automation, along with the growing need for efficient and convenient technological systems in the office for numerous applications.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The North American smart office market is expected to witness an enormous growth rate, owing to the demand for smart lighting and security & access control systems. Technological penetration and the increasing security concerns among various organizations are propelling the growth of the North American smart office market, which stands on the top of the charts in terms of revenue. Over the years, North America has been taking a giant leap in terms of technological advancement, with companies making prosperous approaches to add value to the market growth. Market players in this region have launched advanced and efficient products, to deliver powerful services to organizations. Firms are leveraging devices, such as smartphones and other technologies, in order to get solutions at a faster rate and lesser cost, as technology penetration is high in North America. As of 2017, the United States held a major share of the North American smart office market. The majority of the companies in the United States have invested heavily in establishing a connected office environment, to maintain a certain flow of operations. Also, the intervention of IoT in the industry has made firms willing to invest to automate functions and help in optimizing the entire workforce efficiency. The increasing number of smart devices has been the primary reason behind the implementation of the connected offices, as more devices and a heavy dependence on the emerging cloud computing technologies will exponentially improve the quality of products and services being provided by the firms.

