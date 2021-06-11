Software Defined Security Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Software Defined Security Industry

“According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Software Defined Security Market is accounted for $1.23 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period”. Necessitate for quick response & improved security and increasing usage of cloud services are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. However, challenges related to data protection, hacking and dearth of skilled personnel are some of the factors hampering the software-defined security market. Increasing investments and technological advancements provides huge growth opportunities in the global market.

Cloud segment accounted for the major share owing to the existing trends of development in cloud technology. North America accounted for the largest share in the market. Increasing awareness about the benefits of Software Defined Security is expected to drive the market in this region. Lots of companies are deliberately adding resellers and suppliers associates in their marketing channel in the region to influence the potential market and are boosting their market reach.

Juniper Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hillstone Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., EMC Corporation, Certes Networks Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Catbird Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Intel Corporation, CloudPassage, Inc. and VMware, Inc.

Components covered:

? Services

o Consulting

o Integration and Testing

o Support and Maintenance

o Training and Education

? ? Solutions

o Control Automation and Orchestration Solution

o Performance Management and Reporting

o Security Compliance and Policy Management

o Security Software

Enforcement Points covered:

? Network Security Gateway

? Application and Mobile Device Security

? Virtual Machines/Server/Storage Security

? Others Enforcement Points

End Users covered:

? Telecom Service Providers

? Cloud Service Providers

? Enterprises

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Defense

o Education

o Government

o Healthcare

o Information Technology Enabled Services

o Media and Entertainment

o Other Enterprises

Deployment Modes covered:

? On Premises

? Cloud

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

