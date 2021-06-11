Space Mining Market Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Study 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Space Mining Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Scope of the Report:

Â Space mining is the exploitation of raw materials fromÂ asteroidsÂ and otherÂ minor planets, includingÂ near-Earth objects.

The worldwide market for Space Mining is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly –% over the next five years, will reach –million US$ in 2024, from — million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Space Mining in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bradford

Ispace

Kleos Space S.A.

Moon Express

Planetary Resources

Us

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Offworld

Virgin Galactic

Deep Space Industries

Asteroid Mining Corporation

Shackleton Energy Company

TransAstra

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

China National Space Administration

Russian Federal Space Agency

Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type C

Type S

Type M

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Extraterrestrial Commodity

Construction

Human Life Sustainability

Fuel

3D Printing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Space Mining product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Space Mining, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Space Mining in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Space Mining competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Space Mining breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Space Mining market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Space Mining sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

