Vertical Garden Construction Market Strategic Alliances, Mergers–Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments

Global Vertical Garden Construction Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Leading players profiled in the vertical garden construction market include Fytogreen Australia, Elmich Australia, Biotecture Ltd., ANS Group Global Ltd, American Hydrotech, Inc., Rentokil Initial plc, ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd., The Greenwall Company, Sempergreen BV, and LiveWall, LLC.

April 2019- Young ladies from Lady Shri Ram College with an aim to reduce air pollution in Delhi have come up with five brilliant community projects- Kalakaashi, Yuvaakti, Maati, Auric and Utthaan. In order to cut down carbon footprint, they have stepped forward to install vertical gardens in government clinics, municipal courts, metro pillars, offices, houses and cafes to make the city breathe again and offer the spark of adopting green initiatives. They are giving their best for transforming every grey part of Delhi into a healthy and green one.

The global vertical garden construction market is touted to register a healthy growth at a significant 7% CAGR over the predicted years (2017-2023). A vertical garden simply put, is a method to construct a garden vertically or a method to construct a garden on walls using trellis. This is a special form of urban gardening that is ideal for small spaces, especially to decorate the roofs and walls in various styles. Vertical gardening is an alternative gardening method that has expanded the scope to grow plants within a vertical space. Along with yielding vegetables and fruits, it also offers beautiful living screens to a garden. Green walls are spectacularly beautiful and at the same time will help to enliven the ambiance. It can help in absorbing heated gas present in the air and cutdown outdoor and indoor temperature thereby offering a beautiful space and a healthier air quality indoors. A vertical garden can be made in major corporation headquarters, hotel lobbies, or even in a miniature residential backyard. This garden can be made from various types of plants, with calathea, pilea, ficus repens and ferns being the most widely used. The best part about vertical gardens is, it looks impressive, are space efficient, fill up empty spaces on walls, provides higher yields, needs effortless harvesting, produces healthier plants and is easy to maintain. All in all, a vertical garden makes people feel more comfortable in their environment via taping into the inherent calming powers of nature. It receives nutrients and water from the vertical support rather than from the ground.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the vertical garden construction market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include boost the value of the property by improving the garden space, increase in high rise buildings, growing need to make an aesthetic appeal, growing acceptance of green screens, growing use as decorative items, and filter air pollutants. The additional factors that are driving the market growth include environment safety initiatives undertaken by the various non-government and government institutions all over the world, growing demand for superior quality food sans pesticides and herbicides, growing urbanization, thermal insulation, and improvement of air quality. On the contrary, these gardens do not allow adequate space for proper growth of roots thereby making it challenging for adequate and appropriate watering as well as drainage issues. This may challenge the growth of the vertical garden construction market.

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the vertical garden construction market on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, it is segmented into outdoor vertical garden wall and indoor vertical garden wall. Of these, the indoor vertical garden wall will have the largest share in the market over the predicted years owing to changing consumer preferences coupled with space efficient gardening.

Based on application, the vertical garden construction market is segmented into residential construction and commercial construction. Of these, commercial construction will dominate the market over the predicted years.

By region, the vertical garden construction market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Europe, Rest of the World, North America and Asia Pacific. Of these, the APAC region will remain the frontrunner in the vertical garden construction market over the predicted years. This is owing to growth in construction activities coupled with focus on green construction. Besides, increasing disposable income, growing population and rapid urbanization is also contributing to the market growth in this region. APAC is prognosticated to be the fastest growing and the largest market owing to growing awareness amid consumers that has paved the way for the use of green construction and energy saving practices especially in India, China and Japan.

