Western Blotting Market Opportunities to 2027 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals

This report focuses on the Western Blotting market size, status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Western Blotting development in North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA).

Worldwide Western Blotting Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Western Blotting Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Western Blotting Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global western blotting market accounted to US$ 638.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 992.55 Mn by 2027.

Top Leaders in Western Blotting Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA GENERAL ELECTRIC Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. LI-COR, Inc. OriGene Technologies, Inc. Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. Abcam Plc.

The market for western blotting is expected to grow significantly due to driving factors such as application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The Western Blotting Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Western Blotting market based on electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, and heat application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Western Blotting market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Western Blotting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

