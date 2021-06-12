Agriculture Tires Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
Description
The population is rising at an exponential rate, sois the demand for food and to meet the demand, farmers are adopting newer and mechanized farming route, which includes tractors and harvesters, for faster tilling, sowing and harvesting. This creates the need for different types of tires with different specifications, hence surging demand for agriculture tires.
Market Dynamics
The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during 2017-2022 (the forecast period), reaching a market revenue of USD 1310.5 million by 2022. Growing demand for replacement tires is expanding global agriculture vehicle fleet which is further expected to boost agriculture tire sales, globally.Although the market scenario is positive, the farmers’ income and purchasing power are heavily dependent on the economic status, worldwide. Moreover, weather dependency of farm activities and commodity price volatility are some other factors restraining the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by application and analysis of the global agriculture tire market
Tractor tires
Other tires
Segmentation by placement and analysis of the global agriculture tire market
Front tires
Rear tires
Segmentation by end market and analysis of the global agriculture tire market
OEM
Replacement
Geographical segmentation and analysis of the agriculture tire market
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Asia Pacific is growing, due to the agricultural machinery demand, especially in India that covers a large irrigated land. Whereas owing to the high food demand, Europe and North America hold a combined market share of 60%, which has influenced the agricultural tires market.
Opportunities
Increasing urbanization and industrialization has resulted in shortage of land for agricultural activities. To overcome this problem farmers, need to increase their emphasis on farm mechanization. This factor plays an important role in the growth of the agricultural tire market.
Key Players
ATG Tires
BKT Tires
Bridgestone
Mitas
Titan International
Other prominent vendors in the market include Armour Tires, Carlisle, Harvest King, and Trelleborg.
Report Contents
Regional Analysis
Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
