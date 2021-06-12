Anti-Fungal Drugs Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2023: Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Market Size & Growth, Focused Application

Global Anti-Fungal Drugs Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Anti-Fungal Drugs market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Research Report 2019-2023:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

PFIZER

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

BAYER HEALTHCARE

NOVARTIS

SANOFI-AVENTIS

MERCK & CO.

KRAMER LABORATORIES

ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS

GILEAD

amongst others.

Overview of Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Report:

Antifungal drugs are used to cure fungal infections, which occur due to unclean, unhygienic, and damp environment. Fungal infections are caused by microscopic organisms invading epithelial tissue. Systemic fungal infections are usually caused by the indigestion or inhalation of fungus spores and cause fungal pneumonia, and opportunistic fungus causes diseases, such as candidiasis, meningitis, mucormycosis, etc. The global anti-fungal drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Increasing Number of Anti-fungal Drugs as Over-The-Counter (OTC)

With rising popularity of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, many patients prefer them to obtaining a prescription from a healthcare professional. Numerous common and harmless fungal infections are left untreated by patients, owing to medical costs and logistical constraints. These have directly contributed to the rise in the usage of OTC drugs, as these infections can be treated by OTC drugs, owing to their ease of availability.

Increasing awareness about myriad fungal infections and increasing government and corporate funding are some other drivers of the market.

Presence of Generics and Government Regulations in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Although there is an increase in the sales of anti-fungal generic drugs, the market value of these drugs has decreased, as the price of generics is almost 20 to 50% of the branded drugs. To meet the market value, the sales of generics must be increased by at least four times to that of branded drugs. Even with the increasing volume of generic anti-fungal drug sales, the overall market value of anti-fungal drugs has reduced.

Additionally, high penetration of conventional drugs used for treatment and allergic reaction to some types of anti-fungal drugs are also restraining the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

The global anti-fungal drugs market is segmented by drug type, therapeutic indication, and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the market due to increasing awareness of fungal infections with the growing incidence of antifungal infections and increasing government and corporate funding in the industry.

