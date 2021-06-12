Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Major Vendors – Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbvie, Novartis, F. Hoffman, La Roche AG, and Amgen

Inflammation is triggered by the defense system of the body in response to harmful stimuli, damaged cells, irritants and microorganisms. Inflammation is the mechanism of innate immunity, which seeks to eliminate the cause of injury, clear dead and necrotic cells and heal injured tissues. Sometimes, the body defense system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells, resulting in incurable inflammatory autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 235 million people suffer from asthma in the world. Symptomatic relief during the inflammation provides relief to the patients suffering from inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Although there are multiple anti-inflammatory drugs approved in the market, there is an indispensable need for better and novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics with lesser side effects and better efficacy.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Pfizer, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis, F. Hoffman, La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC, and Amgen.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, owing to the emergence of anti-inflammatory biologics that are more targeted, effective and with lesser side effects as compared to conventional drugs. In addition, they are also difficult to imitate due to their complex molecular structure and origin. The global anti-inflammatory market has been driven by factors such as increasing autoimmune and respiratory conditions, new drugs in pipeline and increasing adoption of anti-inflammatory drugs. Moreover, increasing awareness of anti-inflammatory therapeutics and attractive government initiatives in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region are expected to drive the market during the analysis period. Factors, such as side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and patent expiry issues of blockbuster drugs (such as Remicade), are known to impede the market growth.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class and geography. The indications considered in this report include arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases. Among indications, arthritis holds tremendous potential for growth accounting for 38.2% of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. Anti-inflammatory biologics are the most preferred drugs for treatment of arthritis. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory biologics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids. Anti-inflammatory biologics holds the largest share among drug classes accounting for 54.8% share of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, and is expected grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Among regions, North America holds the largest share accounting for 45.7% share of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market; however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Major market players have adopted innovative strategies such novel drug development and product launch (novel and indication expansion) to increase their market presence. In 2014, AstraZeneca had five anti-inflammatory drugs in the final stages of drug development. These drugs are lesinurad, sifalimumab, anifrolumab, mavrilimumab and brodalumab. The companies have filed new patents to overcome the issues of patent expiries of their existing drugs, and to gain a prominent market share.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during 2014 – 2020 that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize.

Exhaustive analysis of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market by product type helps in understanding the types of therapeutics that are currently being used along with the categories that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of anti-inflammatory therapeutics) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is provided.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

The Country level analysis of anti-inflammatory therapeutics market conditions has been provided in this report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market is segmented below:

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market By Indication

Arthritis

Respiratory diseases

Multiple sclerosis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Other inflammatory diseases

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Drug Class

Anti-inflammatory Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

LAMEA

Latina America

Middle East and Africa

