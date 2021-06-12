Antipsychotic Drugs Market Dynamics, Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report to 2022

The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market is touted to touch USD 18.5 billion at a staggering 4.3% CAGR over the predicted years (2016-2022).

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this Antipsychotic Drugs Market are:

Eli Lilly & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market – Highlights

Psychosis is a disorder where the person may face serious distortion of behavior, thought, perception and recognition of reality. The patients may experience hallucinations and delusions along with having wrong evaluation and misperception of other people, facts or situations.

Psychosis is not a condition but rather gets triggered due to other conditions such as stress, traumatic experiences or physical conditions namely brain tumor, Parkinson’s disease or due to alcohol or drug misuse. Due of lack of insight, the person is unaware that he/she is acting and thinking strangely. Antipsychotic drugs also known as neuroleptics or major tranquilizers are used primarily for treating psychosis. Such drugs help in blocking the dopamine receptors in the brain’s dopaminergic pathways, thus repressing the dopamine’s effect that is linked directly to psychotic experiences. These drugs are used to treat common psychotic disorders including bipolar disorder, delusions, hallucinations, schizophrenia and others.

Industry News:

March 2019

Dementia Training Australia of late has come up with a new tool that will assist all residential aged care providers in monitoring and reducing the utilization of antipsychotic medicines in facilities. The main objective of launching this tool is for improving practices on the use of medication particularly in aged care. All aged care health experts having experience in the antipsychotic medicines can have access to this tool that will enable providers in monitoring changes in their utilization of antipsychotic medicines for residents. The providers can assess the latest Aged Care Quality Standards soon, from 1st July 2019.

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market – Segments

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the antipsychotic drugs market on the basis of application and generation.

Based on therapeutic application, it is segmented into dementia, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and others. Of these, psychotic depression and schizophrenia will have the largest share in the antipsychotic drugs market over the predicted years.

Based on generation, the Antipsychotic Drugs Market is segmented into first, second, third. The first generation is also called neuroleptics or typical antipsychotics and the second generation is also called atypical antipsychotics.

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

Globally America is the largest Antipsychotic Drugs Market. The American market for antipsychotic drugs represents about 47 % of world market in 2016. Rapid uptake of new drug molecules and excellent reimbursements scenario in the U.S. are the two most important factors for the dominance of America. Europe is the second-largest market for antipsychotic drugs. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in antipsychotic drugs market.

