By Technology (Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness), Component (Software, Hardware), Process (Image Recognition, Data Mining, Signal Recognition), Application (Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving, Human-Machine Interface), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 572.54 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10,862.51 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.68% from 2017 to 2025.

The Automotive industry has seen the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and is among the industries at the forefront of using AI to augment human actions and to mimic the actions of humans. Benefits of automotive artificial intelligence include – driverless cars, smarter, safer and affordable, assisted features, cognitive predictive maintenance.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008733

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for premium segment vehicles

1.2 Increasing trend of autonomous vehicle

1.3 Growing demand for enhanced user experience

1.4 Rising government regulations for vehicle safety

1.5 Growing adoption of ADAS technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Maintaining the Balance Between Cost and Quality

2.2 Increasing cyber security threats for vehicles

2.3 High overall cost of a vehicl

Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented on the technology, component, process, application, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 Computer Vision

1.2 Natural Language Processing

1.3 Deep Learning

1.4 Machine Learning

1.5 Context Awareness

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

3. By Process:

3.1 Image Recognition

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Signal Recognition

4. By Application:

4.1 Semi-autonomous Driving

4.2 Autonomous Driving

4.3 Human-Machine Interface

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel Corporation

2. NVIDIA Corporation

3. Alphabet Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Harman International Industries, Inc.

7. Qualcomm Inc.

8. Tesla, Inc.

9. Xilinx Inc.

10. Audi AG

11. Volvo Car Corporation

12. Toyota Motor Corporation

13. Hyundai Motor Company

14. Ford Motor Company

15. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

16. Uber Technologies, Inc.

17. Daimler AG

18. Didi Chuxing

19. General Motors Company

20. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Request For Full Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008733

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-was-valued-at-usd-57254-million

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609