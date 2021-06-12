Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market Top Impacting Factors to Growth of the Industry by 2027 – AISIN SEIKI, Allegro MicroSystems, Brembo S.p.A.

The “Global Automotive Electric Parking Brake Market Analysis to 2027” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography.

The electric parking brake is also known as the automatic parking brake (APB). This system offers the driver more comfort and convenience. Moreover, as the hand lever is not utilized, the car manufacturers have more liberty of choice as to where they place the operating parts in the vehicle. The electric park brake comes with features such as hill- or auto-hold. The hill-hold feature stops the vehicle rolling away accidentally when setting off or standing still.

This market intelligence report on Automotive Electric Parking Brake market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Automotive Electric Parking Brake market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

– AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

– Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

– Brembo S.p.A.

– Continental AG

– EMC, LLC (The AEVIT)

– HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

– Hyundai Mobis

– Küster Holding GmbH

– WABCO

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

A comprehensive view of the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Automotive Electric Parking Brake market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Automotive Electric Parking Brake market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Automotive Electric Parking Brake market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive electric parking brake market is segmented on the basis of component, type, vehicle type, and sales channel. Based on component, the market is segmented as caliper integrated system, brake systems, electronic control unit, sensors, and actuators. Further, based on type, the automotive electric parking brake market is divided into electric-hydraulic caliper system, and full electric drive-by-wire systems. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, automotive electric parking brake market is segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

