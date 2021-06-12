Automotive Fastener Market Key Players: Acument Global Technologies, Inc., Bulten AB, ARaymond, ContMid Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc.
A fresh report titled “Automotive Fastener Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Fastener Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global Automotive Fastener market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Significant growth in automotive industry and rising production of vehicles are envisioned to strengthen the growth of automotive fastener market during the forecast period. Further, continuous enhancement and development of superior quality fasteners is anticipated to buoys automotive fastener market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive fastener market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Threaded Fastener
– Non-threaded Fastener
By Product
– Bolts
– Nuts
– Washer
– Rivets
– Screws
– Others
By Characteristics
– Removable Fasteners
– Permanent Fasteners
– Semi-Permanent Fasteners
By Material
– Stainless Steel
– Iron
– Aluminum
– Nickel
– Brass
– Plastic
– Others
By Application
– Chassis
– Car Body
– Powertrain
– Others
By Sales
– OEM
– Aftermarket
By Vehicle Type
– Passenger Car
– Light Commercial Vehicle
– Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Acument Global Technologies, Inc.
– Bulten AB
– ARaymond
– ContMid Group
– Illinois Tool Works Inc.
– Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V.
– Shanghai Prime Machinery Co.,Ltd.
– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
– Nipman Automotive Solutions
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Automotive Fastener Market
3. Global Automotive Fastener Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Automotive Fastener Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Global Automotive Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
8.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
8.4. Threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.5. Non-threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
9.4. Bolts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Nuts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. Washer Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.7. Rivets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.8. Screws Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Characteristics
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Characteristics
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Characteristics
10.4. Removable Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Semi-Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
11.4. Stainless Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Iron Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Aluminum Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Nickel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Brass Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.9. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.10. Other Materials Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Chassis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Car Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Powertrain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales
13.4. OEM Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Aftermarket Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
14.4. Passenger Car Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue…
