Automotive Fastener Market Key Players: Acument Global Technologies, Inc., Bulten AB, ARaymond, ContMid Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc.

A fresh report titled “Automotive Fastener Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Fastener Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Automotive Fastener market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Significant growth in automotive industry and rising production of vehicles are envisioned to strengthen the growth of automotive fastener market during the forecast period. Further, continuous enhancement and development of superior quality fasteners is anticipated to buoys automotive fastener market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive fastener market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Threaded Fastener

– Non-threaded Fastener

By Product

– Bolts

– Nuts

– Washer

– Rivets

– Screws

– Others

By Characteristics

– Removable Fasteners

– Permanent Fasteners

– Semi-Permanent Fasteners

By Material

– Stainless Steel

– Iron

– Aluminum

– Nickel

– Brass

– Plastic

– Others

By Application

– Chassis

– Car Body

– Powertrain

– Others

By Sales

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Acument Global Technologies, Inc.

– Bulten AB

– ARaymond

– ContMid Group

– Illinois Tool Works Inc.

– Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V.

– Shanghai Prime Machinery Co.,Ltd.

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

– Nipman Automotive Solutions

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Automotive Fastener Market

3. Global Automotive Fastener Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Automotive Fastener Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Automotive Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

8.4. Threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Non-threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.4. Bolts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Nuts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Washer Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Rivets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Screws Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Characteristics

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Characteristics

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Characteristics

10.4. Removable Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Semi-Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

11.4. Stainless Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Iron Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Aluminum Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Nickel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Brass Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Other Materials Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Chassis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Car Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Powertrain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

13.4. OEM Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Aftermarket Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

14.4. Passenger Car Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

