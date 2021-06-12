Automotive Inertial Systems Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2023: Top-most Competitor Analysis Covering Market Demand, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Overview

Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Automotive Inertial Systems market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Automotive Inertial Systems Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Analog Devices

Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Epson Europe Electronics

Honeywell International

Inc.

Invensense

Inc.

iXBlue SAS

Kearfott Corporation

KVH Industries

Inc.

Meggitt PLC

MEMSIC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Safran Group

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

ST Microelectronics

Systron Donner

Thales Avionics

Inc.

Trimble Navigation

Vector NAV

Overview of Automotive Inertial Systems Market Report:

The automotive inertial systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type, component, its applications, and the industries making use of it. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The advancement of global lifestyle has resulted in the need for equipment with greater ease of use. This has enabled the use of motion-sensing technology, which uses inertial sensors extensively. Inertial sensors are being extensively used in the automobile market to increase the safety features, improve performance, and reduce cost.

The emergence of MEMS technology, increase in automotive production, and high investments in defense, military, and sub-sea vehicles are a few factors driving the automotive inertial systems market, while high cost and complexity are hindering the growth.

Emergence of MEMS Technology

MEMS started in 1950, and is being continuously developed for providing newer solutions for automotive. Silicon is the main material used in MEMS as it showcases semiconductor, commercial, and physical properties. MEMS comprises of sensors and electronic devices on a common silicon element.

A growing population of car owners is looking for enhanced vehicle features for better safety, comfort, and stability within cars. This is the major driver of MEMS market. Moreover, the governments are imposing stringent regulations toward vehicles’ fuel efficiency and emission standards. As a result of it, major players in the automotive market are increasingly striving to meet the standards through adoption of MEMS, thus escalating the demand for automotive MEMS in the market.

MEMS are increasingly being used in various applications such as parking brakes sensing, anti-theft sensing, efficient engine management, tire pressure sensing, rollover and skidding detection, efficient engine management, and many more.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

In 2016, the United States defense spending was more than USD 611 billion, which represented 36% of the total world military expenditure (USD 1686 billion). Moreover, the increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircraft will drive the market for automotive inertial systems. Further, the increasing penetration of automated guided vehicles coupled with the growing number of connected cars in the region is expected to bolster the demand for automotive inertial systems over the forecast period.

