Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Informative data: Trends, challenges & drivers 2019-2025
Developments in connected cars, increasingly sophisticated vehicle electronics and embedded systems all require constant software and firmware updates. Because it is unrealistic to regularly return vehicles to service centres, this has led to a significant development in Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates which Visiongain assesses as reaching a value of $1.32bn in 2017.
In terms of region, the Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region.
The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.
The Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market was 1420 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 5410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2019 and 2025.
The study objectives of the Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market report are:
- To analyze and research the global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
