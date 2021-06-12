Cancer Diagnostics Market Development Trends and Future Scope till 2024 By Leading Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche ,Abbott ,Siemens ,GE ,Qiagen ,Agilent

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Global Cancer Diagnostics Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Overview: Cancer diagnostic testing involves tests and procedures that confirms the presence of disease and identify the correct tumor type, location, extent and stage which will help physician to give the appropriate treatment. Biopsy, imaging tests, nuclear medicine scans, tumor biomarker tests are some of the diagnostic tests used for cancer diagnostics.

According to the estimation of National cancer institute, in US around 1.6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed, and 595,690 people have died due to cancer in 2016. Canada has estimated 202,400 new cases of cancer and nearly 78,000 deaths according to Canadian cancer society in 2016. While in Europe, 1.3 million people were diagnosed in 2015. According to National cancer institute, nearly 60% new cases of cancer are from Asia, Africa, Central and South American countries and nearly 70% of cancer deaths are also from this region. China has witnessed 4.3 million new cases of cancer and 2.8 million deaths in 2015. According to Indian council for medical research, India accounts for 1.4 million new cases of cancer and 736,000 cancer related death in 2016.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/IR00016700

The cancer diagnostics market is booming due to increasing incidence of cancer globally, growing elderly population across the globe, increased use of personalized medicine in clinical practice, and development of new novel technologies such as nanotechnology. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of diagnosis are some of the factors hampering the market growth to an extent.

Market Analysis: The “Global Cancer Diagnostics Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments-method of diagnosis, application, end-user and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North America is set to be the leading region for the cancer diagnostics market growth followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Method of diagnosis Analysis: The global Cancer Diagnostics market by method of diagnosis is segmented into tumor biomarker tests, tissue diagnostics (biopsy), liquid biopsy, imaging, and others. Imaging occupied the largest share in 2017, and liquid biopsy is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years due to high preference of molecular based non-invasive tests, and increasing adoption of personalized medicine. Imaging is further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, mammography, and nuclear imaging.

Ask for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/IR00016700

Table of Contents:

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 9 Report Outline 11 Market Snapshot 13 Market Outlook 16 Market Characteristics 22 Method of Diagnosis: Market Size and Analysis 28 Application: Market Size and Analysis 37 End Users: Market Size and Analysis 41 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 43 Competitive Landscape 52 Vendor Profiles 56 Companies to Watch For 97 Annexure 116

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/IR00016700

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.