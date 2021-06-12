Capsule Endoscopy System Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2020 – Given Imaging, Olympus, IntroMedic Co., CapsoVision, and Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd.

Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patient’s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012678



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Given Imaging Ltd., Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., CapsoVision Inc., and Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 141,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States and approximately 49,000 people died in 2011. Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries in 2001. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors. The global capsule endoscopy market was $178.8 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Global capsule endoscopy system market is segmented into component, application and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopes, recorders and workstations. Capsule endoscope segment holds a dominant share in component market owing to the increasing utilization of different types of capsule endoscopes. Based on application, the market is segmented into small bowel diseases, esophageal diseases and colonic diseases. Global capsule endoscopy market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during the period of 2014-2020, which would help in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

Capsule endoscopy market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed based on regions

Key market players within the capsule endoscopy market have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been thoroughly analyzed for understanding the competitive outlook of the market

Extensive analysis of the market has been conducted by closely monitoring the top contenders and following key product positioning within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market has been provided in the report

Exhaustive analysis of the global capsule endoscopy market helps in understanding the types of capsule endoscopes, which are currently being used along with the recorder and work stations that would gain prominence in future.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012678

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market-By Component

Capsule endoscope

Workstations and Recorders

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market-By Application

Small Bowel diseases

Esophageal diseases

Colonic diseases

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market-By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876