Cardiac Biomarkers Market Scrutinized in New Research by Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Randox laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Alere,

The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state and used for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Randox laboratories, Beckman Coulter and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Ability of cardiac biomarkers for accurate and rapid prediction of heart failure after the onset of chest pain has added boost to the market growth. In addition, promising features such as high accuracy, quick outcomes and economic pricing of cardiac point of care (POC) testing is driving the growth of cardiac biomarker market, globally. To keep the momentum of cardiac biomarker, the key manufacturers offers customized solutions. The commercial application of multi-menu options for cardiac testing using different combinations of cardiac biomarkers and target-oriented solutions are the key opportunities of the cardiac biomarker market. However, limited specificity in some cases and side effects such as skeletal muscle injury are some of the factors restraining the growth cardiac biomarkers markets.

The Global cardiac biomarker market is segmented based on type, application, location of testing and geography. Based on cardiac biomarker type, the market is segmented into Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins T and I, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and others. Troponins I and T are the highest revenue-generating segment in the overall cardiac biomarker market due to its prodigious specificity and its ability to accurately detect the cardiac events of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

Based on application, the market is segmented into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, atherosclerosis and others. Myocardial infarction (MI) holds the highest market share in the global cardiac biomarker market followed by Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) due to the highest prevalence rate among cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The location of testing segment is classified as point of care testing and laboratory testing. Doctors and clinicians largely prefer point of care cardiac testing for quick monitoring patients with chest pain in an emergency care unit, therefore, accounting the fastest CAGR. However, laboratory testing is generating larger revenue in comparison to point of care testing.

Based on geography, the global cardiac biomarker market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America leads the global cardiac biomarker market, owing to the high demand for cardiac testing, high CVD prevalence rate and growing awareness towards cardiac diagnostics solutions. Asia-Pacific is growing at the fastest CAGR due to the modernization, increasing disposable incomes and rising affordability for the advanced cardiac treatments.

Key companies profiled in this market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Randox laboratories, Beckman Coulter and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Product launch and technological advancements are the few strategies adopted by the key players of global cardiac biomarker market. The companies are currently focusing on innovative technologies such as automated, multi-assay using combinations of cardiac biomarkers and point-of-care cardiac biomarker devices.

KEY BENEFITS:

Extensive coverage of the global cardiac biomarker market including drivers, restraints and opportunities would help professionals to better understand the market behaviour

Country level analysis has been done to provide micro market sizing of cardiac biomarker in different regions

The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2020

A comprehensive analysis of the market scenario in terms of types, applications, location of testing and geography helps identify the growth opportunities in the global cardiac biomarker market

The market attractiveness analysis for the Global cardiac biomarker market provides strategic assistance to the decision makers

Key market players within the global cardiac biomarker market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of this market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Cardiac biomarker market is segmented into type, application, location of testing and geography.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market – By Type

Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

Troponins (T and I)

Myoglobin

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

Others

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market – By Application

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Others

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market – By Location of testing

Point of care testing

Laboratory testing

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

