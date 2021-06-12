Children’s Smartwatch Global Market 2018: Key Players – Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC
Children’s Smartwatch Industry
Description
Children’s Smartwatch is a smart watch product designed specifically for children’s growth and activity needs. It usually does not need to be connected to a separate smartphone, with a range of functions such as real-time location, speed dialing, motion detection, assisted entertainment and education.
With the improvement of the quality of the population and the rapid development of the economy, parents’ increasing support for each child has led to the overall market demand for children’s smart watches.
In 2017, the global Children’s Smartwatch market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Children’s Smartwatch market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Children’s Smartwatch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Children’s Smartwatch in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Children’s Smartwatch market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Children’s Smartwatch include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Children’s Smartwatch include
Apple Inc.
Google Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Fitbit, Inc.
Motorola Mobility LLC.
Sony Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Pebble
Nike, Inc.
Market Size Split by Type
Classic Children’s Smartwatch
Entertainment Children’s Smartwatch
Sporty Children’s Smartwatch
Educational Children’s Smartwatch
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Household
School
Outdoor Activities
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Children’s Smartwatch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Children’s Smartwatch market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Children’s Smartwatch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Children’s Smartwatch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Children’s Smartwatch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Children’s Smartwatch are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Children’s Smartwatch Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Children’s Smartwatch Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Classic Children’s Smartwatch
1.4.3 Entertainment Children’s Smartwatch
1.4.4 Sporty Children’s Smartwatch
1.4.5 Educational Children’s Smartwatch
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Children’s Smartwatch Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 School
1.5.4 Outdoor Activities
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Children’s Smartwatch Market Size
2.1.1 Global Children’s Smartwatch Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Children’s Smartwatch Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Children’s Smartwatch Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Children’s Smartwatch Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Children’s Smartwatch Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Apple Inc.
11.1.1 Apple Inc. Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.1.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Google Inc.
11.2.1 Google Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.2.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Garmin Ltd.
11.3.1 Garmin Ltd. Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.3.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Fitbit, Inc.
11.4.1 Fitbit, Inc. Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.4.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Motorola Mobility LLC.
11.5.1 Motorola Mobility LLC. Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.5.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Sony Corporation
11.6.1 Sony Corporation Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.6.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
11.7.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.7.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
11.8.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.8.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Pebble
11.9.1 Pebble Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.9.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Nike, Inc.
11.10.1 Nike, Inc. Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Children’s Smartwatch
11.10.4 Children’s Smartwatch Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
