Cochlear Implants Market 2017-2027 by Industry drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Sales Channels and Distributors

Increase In Number Of Patients Suffering From Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is on the rise. Unless this trend is reversed, it will mean higher direct costs for health systems. The need will grow for ear and hearing care services and related technologies, such as hearing devices, cochlear implants, and others. If these needs are not met, this would be detrimental not only for individuals in terms of social isolation and increased poverty but also for societies as a whole, due to lower productivity. A number of governments around the world have recognized the importance of mitigating current trends by preventing hearing loss in the first instance. Several factors like growing global population, rising genetic diseases, and infections leading to hearing loss, increasing geriatric population and others are all together driving the increase in hearing loss worldwide. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 466 million people across the globe suffered from hearing loss and the number is expected to rise to 630 million by 2030 and 900 million by 2050. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles Includes:

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Sonova

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Demant A/S

Starkey

WIDEX A/S

Amplifon

GN Hearing A/S

The global cochlear implants market accounted to US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,124.1 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

⦁ Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

⦁ Key factors driving the “Cochlear Implants” market.

⦁ Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Cochlear Implants” market.

⦁ Challenges to market growth.

⦁ Key vendors of “Cochlear Implants” market.

⦁ Detailed SWOT analysis.

⦁ Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Cochlear Implants” market.

⦁ Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

⦁ Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

⦁ PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Many of the emerging countries are preferred location for medical tourism. Asia is one of the most preferred medical tourism destinations drawing increasing numbers of patients for treatment. Medical tourist visits Asia for plastic surgeries, weight loss surgeries, cochlear surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and orthopedic treatment. The cost of these surgical procedures is comparatively less than in emerging nations as compared to developed countries. According to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. Also, India has witnessed a sudden increase in the number of patients coming to India for Cochlear implant surgery. Patients with hearing defects come to India mainly from the Middle East countries like Oman and Iran and from a few Western world countries. Cochlear Implants in Thailand are performed by some of the most experienced and skilled surgeons. These hospitals have ground-breaking technology like robotic surgery, top-class medical amenities, and high-end infrastructure. All these facilities are accessible at affordable prices, making Thailand a preferred destination for cochlear surgery. The cost of surgery, after-care, and sightseeing are available at almost half the price when compared with the cost offered in the US or UK. Thus the low cost of surgeries, advanced technologies with less waiting time for procedures in the region is likely to boost the cochlear surgery and ultimately spur the demand for cochlear implants. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Type of Fitting Insights

The cochlear implants market by type of fitting is segmented into unilateral cochlear implantation, bilateral cochlear implantation. In 2018, the Unilateral Implantation segment held the largest market share of 55.7% of the cochlear implants market, by type of fitting. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as unilateral cochlear implantation restores hearing and promotes auditory development. Moreover, the bilateral cochlear implantation segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the rising demand for the bilateral cochlear implantation.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and up gradation was observed as the most adopted strategy in global cochlear implants industry. For instance, in January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies is thrilled to introduce a product that can help give millions of people, their families, and caregivers peace of mind. Fall Alert, a revolutionary feature of Livio AI, can detect falls and send alert messages to selected contacts. Starkey Hearing Technologies incorporated significant new inventions to avoid false-positives and flag only true falls. Thus, such product up gradations is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

COCHLEAR IMPLANTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Cochlear Implants Market – By Type of Fitting

Unilateral Implantation

Bilateral Implantation

Global Cochlear implants Market – By End User

Adults

Pediatrics

