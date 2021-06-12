Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Growing at 16.9% CAGR to reach $23,589 million in 2022 | Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Centrify Corporation, Okta, Experian PLC, Janrain, Mitek Systems, Traxion, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market by Solutions (Advanced Authentication, Identity Proofing Services), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Utility, Public Sector)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Global consumer identity and access management market in 2015 is estimated at $7,968 million growing at 16.9% CAGR to reach $23,589 million in 2022. Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer IAM industry is expected to grow at a prominent rate during the forecast period. The global consumer identity and access management industry in 2015 is comprised of advanced authentication which was $3,770 million, identity proofing services which was $2,473 million, and other which was $1,725 million. The banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sector is one of the prominent end users in the market, owing to the trend of heavy investment of financial institutions in the IT infrastructure to secure customer data and provide access to financial products and services. The healthcare sector utilizes consumer IAM security services for securing sensitive data of patients, and providing easy access to services of medical institutes. In addition, the consumer IAM solutions used in energy and utility sector helps to provide access to real-time data, monitor customer usage patterns, and manage demand-supply gap and large volume of customer database.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of current trends and future estimations of the global consumer identity and access management market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

This report provides information on the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis to offer insights on the potential market opportunities to make informed business decisions.

Quantitative analysis of the current consumer IAM market and estimations for the period 2014-2022 is provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis of the consumer IAM market illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The market share of consumer IAM industry and key strategies of market players have been comprehensively analyzed in the report.

