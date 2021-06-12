Cycling Apparel Global Market 2018: Key Players – Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK

Cycling Apparel Industry

Description

Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

The ‘Global Cycling Apparel Industry, 2015-2025 Market Research Report’ Is A Professional And In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Global Cycling Apparel Industry With A Focus On The Global Market. The Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Status Of The Cycling Apparel Manufacturers And Is A Valuable Source Of Guidance And Direction For Companies And Individuals Interested In The Industry.

Firstly, The Report Provides A Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications And Manufacturing Technolgy. Then, The Report Explores The International And Global Major Industry Players In Detail. In This Part, The Report Presents The Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, And 2015-2025 Market Shares For Each Company. Through The Statistical Analysis, The Report Depicts The Global Total Market Of Cycling Apparel Industry Including Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand And Global Import/Export.

The Total Market Is Further Divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type For The Competitive Landscape Analysis. The Report Then Estimates 2015-2025 Market Development Trends Of Cycling Apparel Industry. Analysis Of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics Is Also Carried Out. In The End, The Report Makes Some Important Proposals For A New Project Of Cycling Apparel Industry Before Evaluating Its Feasibility. Overall, The Report Provides An In-Depth Insight Of 2015-2025 Global Cycling Apparel Industry Covering All Important Parameters.

The global Cycling Apparel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cycling Apparel Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Cycling Apparel Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Professional Cycling Apparel

2.1.2 Amateur Cycling Apparel

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Male Cyclists

3.1.2 Female Cyclists

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Specialized Bicycle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 MERIDA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 TREK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Capo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Assos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Rapha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Marcello Bergamo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Castelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Jaggad (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Pearl Izumi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 GIANT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 CCN Sport (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Mysenlan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 JAKROO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Spakct (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Continued…

