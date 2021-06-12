Data Center Security 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Data Center Security Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Center Security market is expected to grow from $7.38 billion in 2015 to reach $17.84 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.4%.Growing acceptance of virtualization and cloud computing, raising global cyber attacks, and increasing data traffic are the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in data security is the key factor contributing the market growth. On the other hand, expensive security solutions, data privacy aspects, substitute software solutions are the constraints hindering the market growth.

By application, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of high amount of vulnerable data in this industry. By solution, Logical Security segment dominates the market with largest share. North America and Europe are anticipated to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing acceptance of virtualization and cloud computing in enterprises, raising IT spending are the factors propelling the Asia Pacific market growth.

Some of the key players in global data center security market include

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., EMC Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mcafee, Inc. (Subsidiary of Intel Corp.), Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro, Inc.

Data Center Types Covered:

• Portable or Modular Data Centers

• Mega Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

• Medium Data Centers

• Small Data Centers

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Consulting

• Integration and Deployment

Solutions Covered:

• Physical Security

o Access control

o Analysis and Modelling

o Surveillance solution

o Monitoring solution

o Others

• Logical Security

o Access control

o Data protection

o Threat and application security

o Compliance management

o Others

Environment Types Covered:

• Cloud Providers Environment

• Colocation Environment

Applications Covered:

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Government and Defence

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

