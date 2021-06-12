Data Sheet On Global 5G Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023

Global 5G Market

The global 5G market will expand at a CAGR of around 97% to reach a value of 251 Bn by 2025. The fifth generation of mobile technology will cater to the demand for advanced networks, and the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2022. 5G technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. 5G technology is on course to becoming the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.

The ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile experiences and greater smartphone adoption will help the market grow. 5G will meet the requirements for greater bandwidth, the demand for advanced application services and increased acceptance of the Internet of Things. These will help overcome the challenges posed by unclear regulatory framework, inadequate spectrum, and the lack of infrastructure. China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, América Móvil, and China Telecommunications Corporation are the key players operating in the market.

