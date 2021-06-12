DevOps Market Grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023 | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation

DevOps Market by Solution (Monitoring & Performance Management, Lifecycle Management, Analytics, Delivery & Operations Management, and Testing & Development), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and End User (SMEs and Large Enterprises)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global DevOps market was valued at $2,885 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,407 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023. The lifecycle management segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Increasing digitization of enterprises to automate business processes, rising adoption of cloud technologies, soaring adoption of agile frameworks, and need for better collaboration between IT teams to enhance operational efficiency will drive market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc., and CA Technologies.

DevOps tools and solutions address a variety of inefficiencies faced across the software development lifecycle. DevOps help enhance collaborations between development, operations, and quality assurance teams to facilitate continuous integration, testing, and delivery of software. DevOps tools enable enterprises to automate software development and testing lifecycle by standardizing and automating the movement and deployment of code across different environments. These tools enable developers to integrate a continuous feedback loop so that they can shorten response time and continuously release software based on user feedback and usage behavior.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of DevOps market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industry expertise globally.

The report highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the global DevOps market.

Key players positioning is derived with thorough consideration of their industry penetration, product expansion, and strategic developments in the recent years.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL DEVOPS MARKET, BY SOLUTION

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL DEVOPS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL DEVOPS MARKET, BY USER TYPE

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL DEVOPS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

8.2. CA, INC.

8.3. DELL EMC

8.4. GOOGLE INC.

8.5. HP INC.

8.6. IBM CORPORATION

8.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

8.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

8.9. RED HAT INC.

8.10. VERSIONONE, INC.

