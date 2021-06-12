eClinical Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2025 | Key Player Analysis: PAREXEL International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Bioclinica, DATATRAK Int., ERT Clinical, CRF Health, OmniComm Systems

Worldwide eClinical Solutions Market Research To 2025 Is A Specialized And In-Depth Study Of The eClinical Solutions With A Focus On The World Market Trend. The Report Aims To Provide A Summary Of Worldwide eClinical Solutions Market With Elaborate Market Segmentation By Product/Application And Geography. The Global eClinical Solutions Market Is Expected To Witness High Growth During The Forecast Period. New Analysis Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Standing Of The Key Players And Offers Key Trends And Opportunities In The Market.

The eClinical Solutions combines the clinical technology expertise to help and to accelerate the clinical development process. The solution helps to enhance the utilization of clinical and operational data. These innovative eClinical technologies are essential to managing the clinical data requirements. They support faster to keep patient and practice data safe, secure, organized and fully accessible regardless of time and helps in reducing the development costs.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud computing and rising demand for improved data standardization and focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures. Moreover, significant spending on clinical research and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries likely to add new opportunities for the global eClinical solutions market over the forecast period.

Profiles of Key eClinical Solutions Manufacturing Companies:

1. PAREXEL International Corporation.

2. Oracle

3. Medidata Solutions, Inc.

4. Bioclinica

5. DATATRAK Int.

6. ERT Clinical

7. CRF Health

8. OmniComm Systems, Inc.

9. Bio-Optronics, Inc.

10. IBM Watson Health

The “Global eClinical Solutions Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global eClinical solutions market with detailed market segmentation by product, delivery mode, clinical trial phase, end user and geography. The global eClinical solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into clinical trial management systems, clinical data integration platforms, clinical analytics platforms , randomization and trial supply management, electronic data capture and clinical data management systems, electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions, electronic trial master file systems, regulatory information management solutions, safety solutions and other eClinical solutions.

The eClinical solutions market by delivery mode is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Clinical trial phase market is segmented into phase I clinical trial, phase II clinical trials, phase III clinical trials and phase IV clinical trials. Based on end user the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global eClinical solutions based on product, delivery mode, clinical trial phase and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall eClinical solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key eClinical Solutions Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

