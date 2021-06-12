Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market

A recent report on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2026.

Key Players

Some of the major market players in the electric motorcycle and scooters market are Alta Motors, Terra Motors Corporation, AIMA Technology Co Ltd, Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, BMW AG, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd, Mahindra GenZe and Energica Motor Company S.P.A

SeveralThe report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has also inculcated detailed profiling of numerous distinguished vendors prevalent in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market. This analysis also talks about different strategies adopted by various market players to gain a competitive edge over their peers, build unique product portfolios, and expand their reach in the global market.

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Segment Analysis:

The market is segmented by Technology Type into removable battery and plug-in. A plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) is any vehicle that can be recharged from an external source of electricity, such as wall sockets, and the electricity stored in the rechargeable battery packs drives or contributes to drive the wheels. Today’s PEVs are state-of-the-art highway vehicles ready to match or surpass the performance of their conventional vehicles. PEVs in all-electric mode are much quieter than conventional vehicles and, unlike conventional vehicles, produce maximum torque and smooth acceleration from a full stop. The sales of for plug-in electric vehicles has greater potential. For instance, India, the world’s largest market for scooters and motorcycles has annual domestic sales over 19 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, which is six times of car sales over the same period.

The report includes segmentation of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market is segmented by Battery Type into sealed lead acid, Ni-MH and Lithium-ion. Lithium-ion segment holds XYZ% of market share in 2018 and is expected to increase by XYZ% by 2026 in Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market. Lithium-ion battery separators are additionally used to avoid physical contact among anode and cathode while assisting ion transport by averting short circuit, expanding consistency and quality of the lithium-ion battery. A lithium-ion battery starts an electric motor quicker because lithium has a lower impedance which allows the transmission of energy in one stroke only which is the major advantage for application in electric motorcycles and scooters.

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Geographical Analysis:

The North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country is the major driving factor for the market. The U.S. was a larger market for electric vehicles, in terms of volume, contributing close to 85% share to the North American electric scooters and motorcycles market in 2018. Support by the government in the form of financial and non-financial incentives for the procurement of these vehicles is the key driving factor for the market growth. For instance, In November 2016, the Obama Government established 48 national EV corridors charging networks in 35 states at 25,000 miles’ interval on highways.For instance, Harley Davidson launched their electric bike and it is focusing on EVs to be launched in the U.S. by 2021. In 2017, Yamaha launched two EVs in the global market, Passion E-Street, and Passion E-Dirt, providing 62 mph highway speeds.

Market Dynamics

This report mentions various factors that are causative of fast-paced expansion of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market. This includes a detailed study of the pricing history of the product/service, the value of the product/service, and numerous volume trends. Some principal factors studied in the report include the influence of mounting population on a global level, burgeoning technological advancements, and the dynamics of demand and supply noted in the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market. Additionally, it also studies the impact of various government initiatives and the competitive landscape existing in the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market through the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The market research team has analyzed the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019-2026. Furthermore, an in-depth SWOT analysis is carried out to enable faster decision making of the reader about the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market.

