Electrophysiology Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Market Size & Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2023

Global Electrophysiology Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Electrophysiology market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Electrophysiology Market Research Report 2019-2023:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

GE HEALTHCARE

HANSEN MEDICAL

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MEDTRONIC INC.

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

MICROPORT

Request a Sample copy of the Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100570

Overview of Electrophysiology Market Report:

The global electrophysiology market has been estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Although North America dominates the market due to increasing incidences of heart failure and rapid technological advancements, APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR due to increasing cases of arrhythmia and

high adoption rates in emerging market.

Growing Incidence of Arrhythmia and Heart Failure

In Europe and North America, 1-2% of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to heart failure. In 2016, around 5.5 million people were diagnosed with heart failure in the United States. It is expected that this number would become 8 million by 2030. Since electrophysiology devices has their major applications in detecting the heart failure rates, the increasing cases of heart failures are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

In addition, rapid growth in ageing population is responsible to increase heart failure rates which is further attributed to contribute in the growth of global electrophysiology market.

Lack of Skilled and Experienced Electro physiologists

As of 2017, in the United States, approximately 6-8% of cardiologists hold a specialization in electrophysiology. Although not a favorable percentage, the EP workforce is more or less stable in the United States. However, due to lack of mobility among the majority of established electro physiologist, there exists a distinct lag in geographical dispersion of the EPs, resulting in a rift between the demand and supply, and a visible disparity among electro physiologists. These lack of skilled electro physiologists is acting as a major restraint for the global electrophysiology market.

Additionally, unfavorable healthcare reforms along with lack of proper reimbursement policies are also responsible for hindering the growth of the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The electrophysiology market is segmented by product type, and geography. By geography it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America dominates the electrophysiology market due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and rise in number of arrhythmia and heart failure cases in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the electrophysiology market owing to factors, such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, rising medical tourism, and increasing incidences of heart failure cases.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the Market size in 2024 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Electrophysiology Market?

Who are the key vendors in this Electrophysiology Market space?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

What are the Electrophysiology Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electrophysiology industry?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Electrophysiology Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Electrophysiology industry?

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100570

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market analysis for the Global electrophysiology Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the industry with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The treatment type that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.