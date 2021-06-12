Endodontic Devices Market SWOT Analysis by Futuristic Trends from 2017-2027

Market Insights

Rising Incidences of Dental Problems Across The World

Dental and oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single tooth ache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement and to worse it may can even lead to death. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, published in September 2018 states that oral diseases has effected approximately 3.58 billion people across world. The dental diseases include dental caries, and it was estimated that approximately 11th most prevalent dental disease globally was severe periodontal disease which further resulted into tooth loss. The prevalence of the dental and oral conditions are rising across the globe. The conditions such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal and cavities are the major dental problems faced by the people across the region. The major factors for the tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that approximately 60-90% of children and nearly 100% of adults across globe have cavities. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the market for the endodontic devices is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Company Profiles Includes:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Septodont Holding

COLTENE Group

FKG Dentaire SA

Brasseler USA

MANI,INC.

Nikinc Dental

The global endodontic devices market accounted to US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,276.5 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is accounted as the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. Rise in the dental healthcare facilities, support by the government in the country such as India, Japan and Australia are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the market for the endodontic devices is likely to grow significantly due to the rise in the medical tourism and dental tourism in South Korea. The cost effective of the dental treatment under the dental tourism is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing Dental Tourism In the Emerging Nations

In the recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trendy treatment involves travel outside of the local healthcare system to receive services at a substantially lower cost. The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expense. The majority of dental tourism advertisements target Americans for treatment in Mexico or Costa Rico and Australians for treatment in Thailand, South Korea and India. Dental Tourism is an increasingly important segment of the medical tourism market. The dental tourism in Mexico has flourished in the coming years due to the high-quality of work in low price as compared to other countries. Government and industrial infrastructure and developments in the dental industry favors the growth of dental tourism in Mexico. The opportunities such as less cost with standards treatments and accessibility in Mexico helps to make further progress in dental tourism. In addition, the in US and Canada the citizens do not have dental insurance, and the low cost treatment is the attracting factors for most of the Americans in the region. The wide difference in the cost of treatment may save up to 60% off the US prices. Thus, owing to the facts mentioned the market for the endodontic devices is expected to growth opportunities.

End User Insights

The global endodontic devices market by end user segments was led by dental hospitals segment. In 2018, the dental hospitals segment held a largest market share of 53.65% of the endodontic devices market, by end users. The dental hospitals segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to comprehensive services provided by the dental hospitals to the patients also services are provided for the purpose of teaching, the services such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, paediatric dentistry and restorative dentistry among others.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global endodontic devices industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the endodontic devices. For instance, in March, 2019, FKG Dentaire SA TotalFill BC Sealer HiFlow for endodontic obturation. Compared to standard TotalFill BC Sealer, TotalFill BC Sealer HiFlow exhibits a lower viscosity when heated and is more radiopaque, making it optimized for warm obturation techniques. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

Endodontic Devices – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Handpieces Endodontic Lasers

Endodontic Consumables Access Preparation Burs Drills Shaping and Cleaning Files & Shapers Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants Obturation Materials Plastic Metals Cements & Pastes MTA Calcium Phosphates Others



By End User

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

