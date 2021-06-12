Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2019 – 2024.As the quartz surfaces gains popularity, growth of Engineered quartz surfaces is expected to be propelled by rebound in new building construction, increased spending on remodeling projects, a shift in the product mix from laminates to higher priced alternative materials, increasing application in kitchen, surging penetration across various regions coupled with the availability of a large variety of designs and colors is anticipated to drive the market for quartz surfaces across the globe.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Caesarstone, Pokarna Ltd., Hanwa, Cosentino, Lotte Advanced Materials, LG Hausys, Cambria, Viicostone, Foshan Yixin Stone Co.Ltd.

The market is segmented on the basis of Sector (Residential, Commercial), Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces), By Size (120-56.5 inches, 130-65 inches), By Thickness (0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors) and By Region.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

Table Of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Engineered Quartz Surface: Product Outlook

4. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: Growth and Forecast

5. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: By Sector

6. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: By Application

7. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: By Sizes

8. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: By Thickness

9. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: By Sales Channel

10. Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market: Analysis By Region

11. Market Dynamics

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles

