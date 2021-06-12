Enterprise Performance Management Market Grow at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2016 to 2025 | Adaptive Insights, Anaplan, BOARD International S.A., Host Analytics, IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), Workiva

Enterprise Performance Management Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Function (Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2025

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is a process designed to support organizations such as companies, government entities, and nonprofits link their strategies to their plans and execution.

EPM includes management processes such as budgeting, planning forecasting, and modeling. In addition, it includes consolidating results and closing books. Moreover, it analyzes the performance and helps in making informed decisions.Furthermore, EPM software enables reporting the results to internal as well as external stakeholders.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A., Host Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), Workiva, and Epicor Software Corporation.

The global enterprise performance management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, increased focus on core business & improve scalability, and rise in need to improve business performance. In addition, the ability to spend more time analyzing financial data instead of overseeing a finance system drives the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of planning accuracy & outcome predictability fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud-based EPM software is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years for the market growth across the globe. However, implementation risks and shifting of workload from on premise to cloud restrain the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise performance management market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 4: ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 6: ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY FUNCTIONS

CHAPTER 7: ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8: ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ADAPTIVE INSIGHTS INC.

9.2. ANAPLAN, INC.

9.3. BOARD INTERNATIONAL S.A.

9.4. HOST ANALYTICS INC.

9.5. IBM

9.6. INFOR INC.

9.7. ORACLE

9.8. SAP SE

9.9. CCH TAGETIK (WOLTERS KLUWER NV)

9.10. WORKIVA

