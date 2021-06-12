Entertainment Robots Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Industry Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Entertainment Robots Market Highlights:

The global entertainment robot market is expected to grow at ~23.06% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global entertainment robot market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1130 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 3715 million by 2023.

The global Entertainment Robots Market, by region, was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2017, generating the highest revenue of USD 506.48 million; it is estimated to generate a market value of USD 1,821.78 million by 2023, growing at the highest CAGR of 23.78%.

North America generated the second-highest market value of USD 364.52 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.04%. Whereas, the market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.67%. The rest of the world segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.45% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Major Key Players:

Hasbro, Inc. (U.S.)

Mattel, Inc. (U.S.)

Sphero (Hong Kong)

WowWee Group Limited. (Hong Kong)

Aldebaran Robotics (Japan)

Blu Frog Robotics (France)

Modular Robotics (U.S.)

Robo Builder (South Korea)

Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

1st November (the guardian), The Japanese electronics firm, once a pioneer in home robotics, announced that after more than a decade its robot canine pal will return to shelves with artificial intelligence-infused upgrades. Sony is bringing its robotic dog Aibo back from the dead.

11 NOVEMBER 2017 (telegraph UK), The Video game publisher Electronic Arts is to acquire the Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment in a deal worth over $300m. EA announced to take this post on their official site, along with the news that Respawn are working on a third game in the Titanfall universe.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of entertainment robots market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World.

The North America region is the leader in entertainment robots market because of the advancement in technology and implementation of artificial intelligence in developing robots. The other factor driving growth in North America region is increased adoption of robots in school and colleges.

Entertainment Robots Market Segmentation:

The Entertainment Robots market can be segmented by product and region dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Robotics toy, Educational Robots, Robotic Companion Pets

Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Robot Manufacturers

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/entertainment-robots-market-2925

