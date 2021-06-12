Enzymes Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts – Advance enzyme Technologies Ltd, Novozymes, DuPont, Roche Holdings, BASF, Life technologies, Affymetrix, and Codexis

Enzymes have gathered a special attention in the recent years due to its potential application in the several industries such as food & animal feed, textiles and Surfactants, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology R&D and manufacturing and others (paper and pulp processing, leather processing and agriculture). Enzymes are the proteins that act as biocatalysts to accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in reactions. The use of enzymes in the manufacturing process, results in significant cost reductions due to limited energy (temperature) consumption, and better substrate activity.

The enzymes are widely used in detergents industry, to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes. They are also used in food and beverages industry in wide range of preparations such as baking. In pharmaceutical industry, the enzymes are used for the drug formulation. Such enzyme based pharmaceutical drugs are used for the treatment of conditions such as cancer and AIDS. Enzymes are also been widely used in the biotechnology industry for the research, particularly in the molecular biology. They are used in genetic engineering techniques in order to cut, replicate and attach DNA as per the requirement. Enzymes play major role in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and lysosomal disorder.

The increasing use of functional food and beverages (which contain enzymes), increasing demand for cellulosic and amylase biofuels along with effective pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global enzymes market during the analysis period. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of technology such as protein engineering is significantly fueling the demand for the enzyme market. Factors restraining the market growth are high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature and pH and risk of contamination.

The global enzymes market is segmented based on the application, source, type, reaction type and geography. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into food and beverages, household care, bioenergy, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, feed and others. Based on the source, the market is segmented into three types namely microorganisms, animals and plants. Microorganism segment holds the dominant share in the market due to its easy availability, feasibility for large scale production and cost-effectiveness. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into proteases, carbohydrases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases and others. Based on the reaction type, the market is segmented into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, lyases and others.

Geographically, the global enzyme market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North American market is the largest market for the enzymes due to the availability of large manufacturing base and favorable government policies. However, the manufacturing base of almost all sectors such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector (diagnostics, drug development, clinical research and as bio-catalysts), food & animal feed, textiles, detergents, agriculture, pulp/paper processing, and leather processing is gradually shifting to the Asia-Pacific region making it more lucrative.

