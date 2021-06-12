Epilepsy Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends 2019 – 2023

The “Epilepsy Market” In-Depth competition analysis of the major companies in the report, sector of the report includes the market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue.

Global Epilepsy Market” size is poised to reach the valuation of USD 9,509.2 million by 2023, as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The market can expand at 8.20% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The “Epilepsy Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, LivaNova PLC (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (U.K.), Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), UCB SA (Belgium), NeuroPace Inc. (U.S.), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), and Abbott Laboratories (U.S.).

Segmentation

The report segments the global epilepsy market by condition, diagnosis & treatment, and end-use.

By condition, the market is divided into epilepsy drug resistant/intractable epilepsy and others. The former held a market share of 29.5% in 2017. It can exhibit a higher CAGR over the assessment period due to 25% of epilepsy patients requiring epilepsy drug resistant therapy. The ‘others’ segment is expected to experience 7.83% CAGR over the forecast period.

By diagnosis and treatment, the epilepsy market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is further segmented into imaging devices, blood tests, and others. Similarly, the treatment segment is divided into anti-epileptic drugs, neurostimulation devices, brain surgery, ketogenic diet, and others. The treatment segment held 66.2% share of the epilepsy market in 2017. This can be credited to availability of economically affordable treatment options for the disorder.

End-users in the epilepsy market include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Global Epilepsy Market Geographic Scope

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…Continued

The report also appraises the supervisory scenarios which affect various decisions in the market. With all the data congregated and scrutinized using SWOT analysis, there is a vibrant picture of the competitive scenario of the Global Epilepsy Market. Openings for the future market growth were uncovered and preoccupied competitive threats also textured.

