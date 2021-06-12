Ethyl Acetate Market Exhibit a Steady 5.8% CAGR by 2023: Covering – Market Share, Market Segmentation (by Major Players, Type, Application), Market Size & Growth | 360 Research Reports

Global Ethyl Acetate Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Ethyl Acetate market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Ethyl Acetate Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Overview of Ethyl Acetate Market Report:

The global ethyl acetate market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market in both production as well as consumption during this period. Increasing investments and strong growth in the end-user industries, such as food & beverage, paints & coatings, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, plastics, packaging, etc. in the region is expected to drive the market

Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging

Flexible packaging has established itself as the most sought after form in the packaging industry, owing to the benefits, such as greater flexibility, comparatively low cost, light weight of the products, different sizes, shelf life, and ease of recycling. All such benefits of flexible packaging have been increasing its application in various industries. In the past few years, it has been noticed that industries have started preferring flexible packaging, to rigid packaging. Ethyl acetate is used as solvent for high-resolution printing inks and laminated adhesives in all kind of flexible packaging and plastic films, owing to its fast evaporating properties. Therefore, the rising demand for flexible packaging is driving the demand for ethyl acetate market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as the demand for flexible packaging has been increasing with the emerging e-commerce and e-retail business.

Food & Beverage serves as the Largest End-user

Among various end-user industries, food & beverage is expected to dominate the demand for ethyl acetate, owing to its wide application as flavor enhancer in the food & beverage industry. It is extensively used for providing various flavors, such as pineapple, bananas, strawberries, and others, to food products. Strong growth of food & beverage industry, especially in Asia-Pacific because of increasing trend of online food deliveries and e-retail business in the region, is projected to drive the demand for ethyl acetate market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific has become one of the attractive markets for investment, owing to the presence of emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, etc., in the region. The industries, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, plastics, paints & coatings, packaging, and automotive, have been witnessing substantial investments and have also been attracting foreign investments into the sectors. With growth in such industries, the demand for ethyl acetate is projected to increase noticeably in the region. Besides this, the demand for ethyl acetate in other regions, like Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and others, is expected to be driven by the growth in demand from food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical and other industries in the region.

Major Players – INEOS Group Limited, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd. and Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd, amongst others.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the Market size in 2024 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Ethyl Acetate Market?

Who are the key vendors in this Ethyl Acetate Market space?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

What are the Ethyl Acetate Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ethyl Acetate industry?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ethyl Acetate Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ethyl Acetate industry?

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To understand the impact, growing flexible packaging demand on the ethyl acetate market
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis
To understand the dominating application & end-user in the ethyl acetate market
Region & countries expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period
Identifying the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players

Our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets.

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on market estimations.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Top Most Regions Covered In Ethyl Acetate Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

