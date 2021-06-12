Excellent Growth of Next Generation Data Storage Market by Top Players: Dell Inc., Avago Technologies, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., HGST, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, IBM Corporation

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Next Generation Data Storage Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to the growing demand for advanced time saving technologies including automated systems, smart technologies, online shopping, and internet of things etc. which require handling of large data generated by the enterprises.

Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is growing need for improved data storage and management across various industry verticals, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI); retail; IT & telecommunication; government; healthcare; manufacturing; and others. Furthermore, reduction in prices of solid-state drives, higher functionality, other cost-effective benefits of the solid-state technology, and longer life span of the storage devices will accelerate the growth of the Next Generation Data Storage market.

Cloud storage system of Next Generation Data Storage Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of storage systems, the Next Generation Data Storage market has been segmented into Direct-Attached, Network-Attached and Cloud. Cloud dominates the global Next Generation Data Storage owing its cost-effective benefits as compared to conventional storage systems and accessibility to the stored data from any location which eliminating data portability issues. Network-Attached will trigger by its cost-effective data storage solutions to Small businesses and medium-sized enterprises.

File & Object-Based Storage Architecture of Next Generation Data Storage Market is expected to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Storage Architecture, the Next Generation Data Storage market has been segmented into File- & Object-Based and Block based. The File- & Object-Based segment will lead the global Next Generation Data Storage market owing to growing huge volume of data led to need of File- & Object-Based architecture.

Cloud-based Storage of the Next Generation Data Storage is projected to lead segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Storage Technology, the global Next Generation Data Storage market has been segmented into Magnetic Storage, Solid-state Storage, Cloud-based Storage, Holographic and Hybrid Array. By system technology, Cloud-based Storage segment will lead the market owing to the low cost of deployment and easy availability.

BFSI is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Next Generation Data Storage during the forecast period

On the basis of End-user industry, the global Next Generation Data Storage market has been segmented into BFSI, Retail, IT &Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment. By End-User Industry, BFSI segment will lead the market due to the installation of on-premise deployment and rise in adoption of private and hybrid cloud. Government sector will drive by application of next-generation data storage for better administration of data, higher productivity, and improved project management and improved content management in the public sector.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Next Generation Data Storage market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Next Generation Data Storage market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Next Generation Data Storage market over the forecast period owing to increment in the demand for smartphones and smart devices coupled with the introduction of IoT, along with massive development in social media channels. The Asia Pacific market will fastest growing market owing to the rise in low-cost smartphones and tablets, which offers increased potential for the adoption of next-generation storage devices.

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Dell Inc., Avago Technologies, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., HGST, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Drobo, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Scality, Tintri, Inc., Cloudian, Inc. , Drobo, Inc. Quantum Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Fujitsu Ltd., VMware, Inc., Nexenta Systems, Inc., and Netgear Inc., and Inspur .and Micron Technology Corporation., are the key players in the global Next Generation Data Storage market.

