Extrication Collar Market CAGR Status, Share, Size, Market Data, Market Dynamics, Market Distribution Forecast to 2025

Extrication collar is a medical devices utilized to provide support to wearers neck and prevent it from further injuries.It is also known as a neck brace or a cervical collar and is employed by an emergency personnel for individuals with traumatic neck or head injuries. Cervical collars are also used to treat chronic diseases relating to head neck or spinal cord. It assists in stabilizing vertebrae and facilitates therapeutic realignment of spinal cord.

