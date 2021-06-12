Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates Market Business Growth, Industry News, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Market Scope:

The valuation of USD 564.4 million in 2016. Furthermore, the market is set to be worth USD 787.8 million by 2023 and will be expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Following a careful analysis of the current trends, Market Research Future (MRFR) is of the view that the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market is set to have a highly profitable run in the coming years

Latest Developments:

March 2018: BASF is in the process of expanding its market position with the launch of a new facility in Texas. The facility is estimated at USD 150 million and will be focusing on producing diverse ethoxylated products by blending ethylene oxide in the substrate compound.

Key Vendors:

The key vendors making their presence felt in the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market include Stepan Company, Croda International Plc, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant International AG, KLK OLEO, SASOL among others.

Growth Factors and Top Challenges:

Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates (FAA) refer to a non-ionic surfactant made when the fatty alcohols are turned into alkoxylates with the addition of propylene oxide (PO) as well as ethylene oxide (EO). FAA can be used across several industries including textile, personal care, detergent intermediates, institutional and industrial cleaning along with household Cleaning. FAA finds numerous applications across various industries, such as emulsifiers and wetting agents and dispersion applications.

Evolving consumer preference in terms of personal hygiene as well as cleanliness has resulted in a substantial demand of sustainable surfactants characterized with advanced formulations. Apart from this, the industry participants are constantly building strong strategic partnerships with distributors as well as local manufacturers for reducing the gap between the customers and the suppliers of fatty alcohol alkoxylates.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide fatty alcohol alkoxylates market has been segmented on the basis of types and application.

The types of fatty alcohol alkoxylates mentioned in the report include oleochemical-based FAA and petroleum-based FAA. The oleochemicals-based FAA has been further fragmented into lauryl alcohol alkoxylate, cetostearyl alcohol alkoxylate, behnyl alcohol alkoxylate, stearyl behnyl alkoxylate, stearyl alcohol alkoxylate among others, whereas the petroleum-based FAA has been considered for olefin alkoxylates, ethylene alkoxylate, propylene oligomer alkoxylates among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regions where the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market is spread across include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world (RoW).

The Asia Pacific region is on track to be the leading market in the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market, controlling almost 40% of the total volume of the worldwide market. The region is marked with numerous manufacturers hailing from China, along with the rising penetration of the end-use industries, which is expected to bring lucrative results for the market in the years to come.

Coming in second is the region of North America, with the second-largest share in terms of volume and value in the worldwide fatty alcohol alkoxylates market. The phenomenal market performance has been the result of the strict regulations pertaining to the toxicity and biodegradability of non-ionic surfactants coupled with the growing penetration of front load machines as well as automatic dishwashers in the households.

