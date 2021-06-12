FinTech Investment Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global FinTech Investment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the FinTech Investment Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete FinTech Investment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services. FinTech is a new industry that uses technology to improve activities in finance. The P2P lending segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership. P2P lending is among the most used models by borrowers, and it includes entities like borrowers, P2P lending platforms, and investors in the market, and offers clear visibility in terms of the level of risk attached to the investments.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 79% of the market share. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global FinTech Investment market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global FinTech Investment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinTech Investment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oscar

Qufenqi

Wealthfront

ZhongAn

Atom Bank

Avant

Funding Circle

Klarna

Kreditech

OurCrowd

WeCash

H2 Ventures

KPMG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer Lending

Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the FinTech Investment Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the FinTech Investment Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the FinTech Investment Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FinTech Investment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FinTech Investment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

