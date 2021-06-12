Flow Cytometry Market in Austria to Hit $27.7 Mn and Reflecting Size Expansion at 12.3% CAGR by 2020 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Flow cytometry is a laser based, biophysical technology that is utilized in the analysis of several physical parameters cells when suspended in a heterogeneous fluid mixture. The flow cytometry technology possesses more precision and accuracy, and lesser time consumption as compared to traditional methods such as ELISA. The flow cytometry technology is utilized across various verticals such as diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, HIV and hematological malignancies, clinical research and academic research activities.

The Austria flow cytometry market generated a revenue of $14.0 million in 2014 and expected to garner $27.7 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Flow cytometry has emerged as one of the leading technologies due to various technological advancements, extensive usage in the research and its widespread use in the diagnosis and monitoring of various diseases such as cancer, HIV and hematological malignancies. In addition, increasing scope of applications in the fields of drug discovery, microbiology marine biology, and environmental sciences would further drive the market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities would drive the market growth. The growth of the market is restrained mainly due to high costs and the limited availability of technical expertise. However, further research and development in the fields of drug discovery and diagnostics provide numerous opportunities for the growth of this market.

The report analyzes the Austria flow cytometry market on the basis of components, technology, application and end user. Based on components, the market is segmented into instruments, reagents, software and services. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into bead-based and cell-based technologies. Based on applications, the market is segmented into research application, clinical applications and industrial applications. Based on end users, the market is segmented into commercial organizations, medical schools and clinical testing laboratories, hospitals, academic institutions and others.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Austria flow cytometry market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the period of 2014-2020 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the Austria flow cytometry market based on component helps in understanding the components used in the flow cytometry that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future.

Competitive intelligence of the market highlights the business practices followed by leading market players.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Austria flow cytometry market has been provided.

SWOT analysis of the market players facilitates the study of the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The Austria flow cytometry market is segmented as:

Market – By Component

Instruments

Cytometry platforms

Sorters

Analyzers

Replaceable components

Filter

Laser

Detectors

Others

Accessories

Reagents and consumables

Antibodies

Dyes

Beads

Solutions

Buffers

Others

Software

Services

Market – By Technology

Bead based flow cytometry

Cell based flow cytometry

Market – By Application

Academic and clinical research applications

Cell cycle analysis and cell proliferation

Apoptosis

Sorting and screening

Transfection and cell viability

Others

Diagnosis applications

Organ transplantation

Haematological malignancies

Cancer and solid tumours

Immunodeficiency diseases- HIV infection

Others

Market – By End users

Commercial organizations

Medical schools and clinical labs

Hospitals

Academics

Others

