Global Building Energy Software Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are deployed in buildings for efficient energy performance. These systems control and manage building facilities such as lighting, electricity, fire precautions, safety, security, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. They are installed in buildings such as commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing plants, retail outlets, and residential buildings for effective facility management.

The prospect Building Energy Software can offer for energy savings is mostly unexploited today as several building owners and operators are unaware of how the data driven optimizations can diminish energy consumption. The most energy consuming areas in the building are HVAC systems, office equipment, catering, fan, pumps and controls. The energy consumption in building facilities, which encompasses mainly the use of fossil fuels, adds to air pollution with adverse impacts on public health and also damages the environment. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels cause global warming and eventually climate change. Other damaging emissions include oxides of sulphur and nitrogen which cause acid rain. The main benefits that are incurred by BEMS are cost saving, reduction in fossil fuel consumption, balanced environment and exemption from stringent regulation and tax benefits.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson Controls

Lucid Design Group

DGLogik

Schneider Electric

Crestron

EnerNOC

C3 Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electricity Management

Water Management

Renewable Energy Management

Air System Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Manufacturing

Retail

Hospitals

Hotels

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

