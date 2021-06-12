Global CAD Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global CAD Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the CAD Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete CAD market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

CAD refers to a software tool used to achieve accuracy in designing and modeling of products and components of an organization. CAD solutions are widely adopted by industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others. The solutions help end-users develop prototypes of products digitally before the production stage. They also help in the development of industry-specific products.

Increasing use of CAD software in packaging industry, along with growing product recalls in automotive industry, are some of the key factors positively impacting the growth of the industry. However, availability of free and open-source CAD software, and high cost of advanced and 3D CAD software are the factors negatively impacting the growth of the market.

China was the major contributor to the growth of the market and accounted for about 22% of the total market shares. The use of CAD softwarein the aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and automotive industries to improve the product development processes will augment the demand for CAD software from the country. Moreover, with the significant increase in foreign direct investment in RandD sectors of several end-users, the demand for ECAD will also increase.

In 2018, the global CAD market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of — during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Dassault SystÃ¨mes

PTC

Mentor Graphics

BricsCAD

Graebert

RealCAD

Solvespace

TurboCAD

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D

2D

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Arts

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the CAD Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the CAD Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the CAD Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CAD are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

