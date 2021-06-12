MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Cloud Backup and Recovery Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cloud Backup and Recovery market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure drives the global cloud backup and recovery software market. Moreover, rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals and growing backup requirements of enterprises drives the growth of the global cloud backup and recovery software market. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions as well as storage management and securing backups are expected to impede the market growth. Increasing adoption of these solutions among SME’s and emergence of new trends such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), IoT in the market is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

In 2018, the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of — during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup and Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup and Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard

Actifio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Cloud Backup and Recovery Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Cloud Backup and Recovery Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Cloud Backup and Recovery Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Backup and Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Cloud Backup and Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Backup and Recovery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

