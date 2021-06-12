Global Deception Technology Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Deception Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Deception Technology Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Deception Technology market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Deception technology is an emerging category of cyber security defense. Deception technology products can detect, analyze, and defend against zero-day and advanced attacks, often in real time. They are automated, accurate, and provide insight into malicious activity within internal networks which may be unseen by other types of cyber defense. Deception technology enables a more proactive security posture by seeking to deceive the attackers, detect them and then defeat them, allowing the enterprise to return to normal operations.

The deception technology market is segmented by component, deception stack, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016. Moreover, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as today’s organizations are adopting the advanced technologies such as IoT and BYOD. This results in increase in cyber-attacks and creates demands for more comprehensive security solutions and services that would help customers to secure their IT infrastructure.

The data security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the network security segment accounts for the largest share of the deception technology market in 2016. The cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Deception Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Deception Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Deception Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rapid7

Logrhythm

Trapx Security

Attivo Networks

Illusive Networks

Cymmetria

Guardicore

Allure Security Technology

Topspin Security

Varmour

Smokescreen Technologies

Acalvio Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Deception Technology Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Deception Technology Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Deception Technology Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Deception Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Deception Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deception Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

