Global Die Casting Market Size & Growth in 2023 – Alcoa, Dynacast, Precision Castparts and more

Die Casting Market research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

About Die Casting

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).

Industry analysts forecast the global die casting Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the period 2018-2023.

Die Casting Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –

Market driver

Growing demand from aerospace and defense and telecom industries

Market challenge

Modern alternative casting processes gaining momentum

Market trend

X-ray casting defect recognition

Geographic Segmentation of Die Casting Market: –

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Die Casting market potential is analyzed for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Die Casting industry. Further, the Die Casting market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information.

Key vendors operating in Die Casting market space are –

Alcoa

Dynacast

Precision Castparts

Alcast Technologies

Arconic

Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)

Cast-Rite

Consolidated Metco

Diecasting Solutions

Endurance Technologies

Georg Fischer

Gibbs Die Casting

GIS

Global Autotech

Gnutti Carlo

Hitachi Metals

JPM Group

Kurt Die Casting

Lakeshore Die Cast

Leggett & Platt

Linamar

Martinrea Honsel

MCL (MINDA)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Montupet

Nemak

Newcast Die Casting

Pace Industries

QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY

Rane Holdings

Rockman Industries

Ryobi Die Casting

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sandhar Technologies

Shiloh Industries

Sundaram Clayton

Texas Die Casting

Trident Components

TRIMET Aluminium

UCAL Fuel System

VANAZ ENGINEERS

The objective of this Die Casting market research report is: –

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Die Casting market size of various segments. To detail major factors influencing the Die Casting market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues). To determine the geographic breakdown of the Die Casting market in terms of detailed analysis and impact. To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Die Casting market segments. To track the competitive landscape of the market.

