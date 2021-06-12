Global Die Casting Market Size & Growth in 2023 – Alcoa, Dynacast, Precision Castparts and more
Die Casting Market research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the Die Casting market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers. Thus, the data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research.
About Die Casting
Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).
Industry analysts forecast the global die casting Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the period 2018-2023.
Die Casting Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –
Market driver
- Growing demand from aerospace and defense and telecom industries
Market challenge
- Modern alternative casting processes gaining momentum
Market trend
- X-ray casting defect recognition
Geographic Segmentation of Die Casting Market: –
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Die Casting market potential is analyzed for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Die Casting industry. Further, the Die Casting market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information.
Key vendors operating in Die Casting market space are –
- Alcoa
- Dynacast
- Precision Castparts
- Alcast Technologies
- Arconic
- Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)
- Cast-Rite
- Consolidated Metco
- Diecasting Solutions
- Endurance Technologies
- Georg Fischer
- Gibbs Die Casting
- GIS
- Global Autotech
- Gnutti Carlo
- Hitachi Metals
- JPM Group
- Kurt Die Casting
- Lakeshore Die Cast
- Leggett & Platt
- Linamar
- Martinrea Honsel
- MCL (MINDA)
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies
- Montupet
- Nemak
- Newcast Die Casting
- Pace Industries
- QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY
- Rane Holdings
- Rockman Industries
- Ryobi Die Casting
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Sandhar Technologies
- Shiloh Industries
- Sundaram Clayton
- Texas Die Casting
- Trident Components
- TRIMET Aluminium
- UCAL Fuel System
- VANAZ ENGINEERS
The objective of this Die Casting market research report is: –
- To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Die Casting market size of various segments.
- To detail major factors influencing the Die Casting market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
- To determine the geographic breakdown of the Die Casting market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
- To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Die Casting market segments.
- To track the competitive landscape of the market.
