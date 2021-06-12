Global E-mail Marketing Market by Type, Stage, End-User
Email Marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email. E-mail Marketing helps connect with audience to promote brand and increase sales. You can sell products, share some news, or tell a story.
In 2018, the global E-mail Marketing market size was 970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Act-On Software
- Adobe Systems
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- HubSpot
- IBM
- Infusionsoft
- Marketo
- Oracle
- Teradata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Small and Mid-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Market segment by Application, split into
- Banking
- Financial Services
- Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Telecom and IT
- Discrete Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
The research report provides in-depth analysis on:
- The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the E-mail Marketing Market during the forecast period.
- The prime factors expected to drive the E-mail Marketing Market for the estimated period.
- The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.
- Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the E-mail Marketing Market.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-mail Marketing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
