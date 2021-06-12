Global Food Extrusion Market Top Players 2019 – 2027 : Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG, American Extrusion International, Baker Perkins Limited

This report provides in depth study of “Food Extrusion Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Food Extrusion Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The food extrusion is a modern food processing technology which involves heat transfer, mass transfer, shear, and pressure changes for cooking, puffing, mixing, kneading, texturizing, and conveying. It is used in the modern food industry to make pasta, snacks, pet foods, and ready-to-eat cereals. Food extrusion at high temperature reduces microbial contamination and inactivates enzymes. Also, multiple shapes, textures, and colors can be imparted to food products with extrusion which is otherwise not easily attainable using other production methods. Food extrusion enables accommodation of new consumer snacks and food products.

Global analysis of Food Extrusion Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Food Extrusion Market by Extruder Type, Process and Food Product from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Food Extrusion Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Some of the Major Players In Food Extrusion Market:

Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc.

Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG

American Extrusion International

Baker Perkins Limited

Coperion GmbH

Flexicon Corporation

Groupe Legris Industries

Lindquist Machine Corporation

Pavan SpA

The Bonnot Company

An exclusive Food Extrusion Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Food Extrusion Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Food Extrusion Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The food extrusion market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of processed food products with changing lifestyles and higher disposable incomes coupled with innovations in the food extrusion technology. Furthermore, growing adoption of healthy snacking habits and inclusion of nutritional intake contribute towards the growth of the food extrusion market. However, the food extrusion market is negatively influenced by raw material production due to unstable climatic condition. Nonetheless, the food extrusion market offers lucrative opportunity with increasing demands for healthier snack options with customized nutrition options.

The “Global Food Extrusion Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food extrusion market with detailed market segmentation by extruder type, process, food product, and geography. The global food extrusion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food extrusion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food extrusion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food extrusion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food extrusion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food extrusion market in these regions.

Global Food Extrusion Market – By Extruder Type

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Contra Twin Screw Extruders

Global Food Extrusion Market – By Process

Cold Extrusion

Hot Extrusion

Global Food Extrusion Market – By Food Product

Savory Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Bread

Flours and Starches

Textured Protein

Functional Ingredients

Others

Global Food Extrusion Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

