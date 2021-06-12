Global Military Night Vision Device Market Growth to be Augmented by a CAGR of 10% During 2019-2027 Owing to Increasing Geopolitical Issues.

Recent report published by research nester titled “Military Night Vision Devices: Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global military night vision device market in terms of market segmentation by type, technology, application and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The ability of night vision devices to provide an advantage of carrying out military operations at the night has increased the product demand extensively. The new developments in the area of image intensification and thermal devices have been successful in providing vision over a wide range of spectrum coupled with advent of sensor fusion technology which is anticipated to drive the market growth owing to its ability to transfer images for intelligence collection. The current advantages coupled with ongoing advancements are expected to drive the market growth by a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Additionally, there have been huge investment in the research and development area to provide best equipment at the time of war.

The global military night vision device market is segmented by type, technology and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into goggles, cameras and scope/tubes, out of which the goggles segment is expected to have leading shares on the back of their lightweight, detachable nature coupled with features such as thermal imaging system. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into image intensifier and thermal imaging, out of which, the image intensifier segment is anticipated to have maximum market shares on the back of its wide range of use for different application for instance, surveillance, targeting, navigation and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have leading shares of around 29% on the back of huge military expenditure and investment coupled with presence of key market players in the region. Europe is anticipated to have 26% of the market shares owing to increase in armed forces budget to provide better military facilities. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth.

Rise in Geopolitical Issues to Boost the Demand for Night Vision Devices

The increasing conflicts between the countries and rising geopolitical issues have led to the emergence of night vision devices demand for surveillance and strengthening military bases. Additionally, up gradation of night vision cameras and technology advancements to tackle the cross border and immigrant issues are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Industry Players are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Night Vision Devices Market

The high quality night vision devices are quite expensive and are not affordable to all. Additionally, in some low income economies there is a limited military budget which restricts the adoption of these devices.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global military night vision device market which includes company profiling of BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., Newcon Optik, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L3 Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd. and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global military night vision device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Get download PDF repoet sample for growth business @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1539

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919